DEM closes two portions of Point Judith Pond to shellfishing

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced this morning that effective at noon today and until noon on January 7, two areas of Point Judith Pond will be closed to shellfishing due to the strong storm that brought 1.4 inches of rainfall to the area.

These areas are shown on the map and described below that was provided by DEM:

Area 1: All waters of Pt. Judith Pond and Wheatfield Cove north of a line from the light pole located on Turner Point (so called “Senior Hill”) on Camp Fuller Road on the western shore of Pt. Judith Pond in South Kingstown to the extension of the CRMC R.O.W. C-12 near the intersection of Isle Point Rd. and Cedar Island Rd. on Harbour Island in Narragansett and south of line from the DEM range marker located in Smelt Brook Cove to the DEM range marker located at the northwest tip of Pine Tree Point.

Area 2: All waters of Pt. Judith Pond east of Ram Island located south and east of a line from the extension of Flintstone Road on Harbour Island in Narragansett that follows the old submerged road to Ram Island and south of a line from the northern most corner of the rip-rap bulkhead at the Briggs Farm Improvement Assoc. parking lot to the northeast landward end of CRMC dock # 1690 on the opposite shore and north of a line from the most southeast point of Ram Island to the end of Indian Rock Farm Road at the northern tip of Locke Point in Narragansett including Walcott Cove.

- Advertisement -

DEM says in a press release that they are enacting the closure because water samples collected after previous rain storms indicate that bacteria levels will be unsafe following the rains that fell Sunday night through Monday night.

Shellfish commercially harvested from Potter Pond and the open areas of Point Judith Pond should be identified as harvested from tagging area 6PSW until further notice.

DEM maintains a 24-hour shellfishing hotline, providing information on emergency and conditional area shellfish closures: 401-222-2900.