Rhythm and Roots Festival Returning to RI in 2020

Rhode Island’s homegrown Rhythm and Roots Festival will be returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown over Labor Day weekend. Longtime Festival Producer Chuck Wentworth announced the news yesterday in an e-mail to fans.

Confirmed acts thus far include Rhiannon Giddens, Richard Thompson, Uprooted (featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root), Keller Williams, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Trigger Hippy, Donna the Buffalo, Amythyst Kiah and Tami Neilsen just to name a few. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

The four-stage Festival begins at 4 pm on Friday September 4th, with bands performing on the main stage and dance tent. Early-bird tickets will be available online Jan. 15 at the lowest price all year. Three-day tickets, with camping, are available at a cost of $175. Complete details here.