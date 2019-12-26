Six Picks Events: The Best in Local Events this Weekend (Dec. 27-29)

Kids getting cabin fever? Need to find something to do this weekend? “Six Picks Events” features lots to do for the whole family.

Hip-Hop Nutcracker Saturday at The Vets (PVD)

A unique and joyful holiday mash-up for the whole family, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of Hip Hop’s founding fathers. Details here.

Disney on Ice at The Dunk (PVD)

Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! Sail along with Moana on her high-seas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz and all the Toy Story friends. Feel inspired when love wins in Frozen and dreams come true for the Disney Princesses. Share the excitement and make new memories the whole family will treasure forever! Details here.

Northern Lights at Mystic Aquarium (Mystic, CT)

This December, Mystic Aquarium lights up during Northern Lights… A sea of lights leads the way through a mesmerizing journey along the Aquarium’s outdoor pathways. See Arctic animals in a whole new light – quite literally – as you stroll to theatric music in search of hand-crafted lanterns that bring Arctic animals to life! Details here.

Christmas at the Mansions (Newport)

The glitter of gold and the sparkle of silver will dazzle you as you tour three magnificent mansions decked out in Yuletide finery. Music, tours, and spectacular decorations highlight the celebration of Christmas at the Newport Mansions. Details here.

Ride the Rhode Island Brew Bus (PVD)

When new breweries began sprouting up across Rhode Island and Connecticut, Bill Nangle bought a bus and created local tours for craft beer fans. Hop on the bus without worrying about who’s driving, plus meet like-minded people who love beer and play trivia along the way. Details here.

Providence Skating Center (PVD)

The Bank Newport (formerly Alex and Ani) Skating Center in downtown Providence is open for winter activities including Skating, Ice Bumper Cars and Skating Lessons. Details here.