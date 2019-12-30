“Six Picks” for New Years Eve 2020

Where will you be Tuesday at midnight? New Year’s Eve is always a big night for going out on the town and this year promises to be no different. Here are “Six Picks” for New Year’s Eve happening around Rhode Island. Enjoy the party, stay safe and Happy New Year!

New Year’s Eve Bash with The Silks at The Met (Pawtucket)

Rock away the decade with RI’s premiere blues-rock trio The Silks. Consuelo’s Revenge and Dan Rockett open the show at Pawtucket’s best concert venue, The Met. Details here.

James Montgomery Band and Christine Ohlman at Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina (Newport)

One of Newport’s greatest musicians James Montgomery leads his band at the First Night Newport bash at the Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina. He’s joined by Christine Ohlman a.k.a the Beehive Queen from Saturday Night Live. Details here.

One Providence New Year’s Eve at Skyline (Providence)

Actor and DJ Colby Boothman, a Warwick native, will DJ two sets during the New Year’s Eve celebration at Skyline on Tuesday night. Boothman is an actor and DJ, known for roles in Jurassic World, Queen & Slim, Mythbusters. He also performed the motion capture and sword work for Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Battlefront. Details here.

Neal and the Vipers 5th Annual NYE Bash at the Courthouse Center (West Kingston)

It is a Courthouse tradition to rock in the New Year with Neal and the Vipers. The party kicks off at 8PM with music from the band, members of the RI Music Hall of Fame. There will be raffles, prizes, dancing and lite bites along with complimentary champagne at midnight. Details here.

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Ball at Renaissance Hotel (Providence)

Welcome in the roaring 2020’s with a Prohibition Era Gatsby Ball in Providence. Enjoy an intimate and exclusive evening with Hors d’oeuvres, Cheese and Charcuterie, Beautiful Mini Desserts and a Champagne Toast at Midnight. Music and Dancing All Night. 1920’s costumes and accessories encouraged, cocktail attire dress code. Details here.

New Year’s Eve Folkstravaganza with the Vox Hunters at Hope and Main (Warren)

The New Year’s Eve Folkstravaganza is a fun-filled celebration of things both old and new. Hosted by Rhode Island favorites The Vox Hunters, this talented duo of Benedict Gagliardi (concertina/guitar) and Armand Aromin (fiddle/clogging) deliver an exciting evening of traditional tunes, pub singing, and square dancing that’s high on audience participation and holiday joy. Joining them are their friends Spitzer & Mareva of the Chicago old-time folk collective Old Lazarus’ Harp, and Mystic, CT-based multi-instrumentalist and roots music extraordinaire Craig Edwards. Details here.