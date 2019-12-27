Six Picks: The Best in Local Music this Weekend (Dec. 27-29)

Local stars shine bright this weekend on “Six Picks.” Get out an enjoy some live music!

Matisyahu Friday at the Greenwich Odeum (East Greenwich)

Roots Reggae star Matisyahu makes his debut at the Greenwich Odeum on Friday. Matisyahu burst on the scene 14 years ago with the release of Live at Stubbs, and the single “King without a Crown” which reached #1 on the alternative rock radio charts in 2005. Bedouin Soundclash opens. Details here!

Daryl Sherman Saturday at Chan’s (Woonsocket)

- Advertisement -

Head to Chan’s Saturday night for a very special holiday concert celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa with Woonsocket’s own jazz songbird and pianist Daryl Sherman. She’ll be joined by Greg Abate on sax, Jon Wheatley on guitar, Marshall Wood on bass and Gary Johnson on drums. Details here.

An Evening With Dopey Lopes Saturday at Diego’s Barrio Cantina (Middletown)

Rock out with Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band Saturday night at Diego’s. Check out new covers by bands Billy Joel, The Plimsouls and Lou Reed along with some new tunes from Dopey and the Band. Details here.

California LOVE: A Benefit For The California Fires Friday at The Galactic (Warren)

An amazing lineup of musicians are donating their time to support victims of the California fires, playing California-related songs at the Galactic Theatre Friday. The lineup includes: Josh Buckley, Kate Mick, Stev Delmonico, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Beth Barron, Hollow Turtle, Maddie McGill, Matt Gillooly, Russ Connors and more. Details here.

Dan Lilley & The Keepers Friday at Strings (Johnston)

Jam all night long to some of the best rock and roll covers and more with Dan Lilly and the Keepers at Strings Bar and Grill Friday night. Details here.

Badfish Saturday at The Strand (Providence)

The ever-popular tribute to Sublime, Badfish, returns to The Strand Saturday night. Openers include Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Crooked Coast. Details here.