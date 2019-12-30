What’s Up RI – Best Concert Photos of 2019

2019 was quite a year for the local music scene. What’sUpRI was there to cover the most music of any area media outlet, from Fenway Park to the Newport Festivals to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Here are a few favorites selected by photographers Rick Farrell, Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert. See you out there in 2020!
Ken Abrams
Ken Abrams
