What’s Up RI – Best Concert Photos of 2019

2019 was quite a year for the local music scene. What’sUpRI was there to cover the most music of any area media outlet, from Fenway Park to the Newport Festivals to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Here are a few favorites selected by photographers Rick Farrell, Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert. See you out there in 2020!

Jim James and Kermit (Rick Farrell)

Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile (Rick Farrell)



The Who (Rick Farrell)

The Rolling Stones (Rick Farrell)

Matisyahu (Rick Farrell)

Liz Phair (Rick Farrell)

Collective Soul (Rick Farrell)

Booker T. (Rick Farrell)

Letter to Clio (Rick Farrell)

The Tubes (Rick Farrell)

George Clinton (Rick Farrell)

Beck (Rick Farrell)

Carlos Santana (Rick Farrell)

John Mayer (Rick Farrell)

Tank and the Bangas (Gary Alpert)

Patti Smith (Gary Alpert)

Mandolin Orange (Gary Alpert)

Iron and Wine (Gary Alpert)

Dead and Co. (Gary Alpert)

Common (Gary Alpert)

Billy Joel (Gary Alpert)

Ballroom Thieves (Gary Alpert)



Andrew Bird (Gary Alpert)



Anderson Paak (Gary Alpert)

Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow (Ken Abrams)

Rachael Price (Ken Abrams)

Thundercat (Ken Abrams)

Yola and Brandi Carlile (Ken Abrams)

Tank and the Bangas (Ken Abrams)

Jeff Tweedy (Ken Abrams)



Kamasi Washington (Ken Abrams)



Patrice Quinn (Ken Abrams)

