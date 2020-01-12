Association of Fundraising Professionals hosting an event targeted towards college students who are interested in a career in fundraising

The following was written by Kelly Nevins, AFP Board Member & Chair of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access (IDEA) Committee.

Have you ever considered a career where you can make the world a better place while earning a paycheck at the same time? College students and young professionals are invited to learn about the development, or fundraising, field as a viable career path. The local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is hosting “Careers in Development” in partnership with College LeadershipRI and Rhode Island College.



“Many of the professional fundraisers we know didn’t initially choose this as a career path, instead finding their way into it by accident.” says Kelly Nevins, Board member and chair of the IDEA (diversity) committee for the Association of Fundraising Professionals RI Chapter. “We’re hoping events like these can help people to think more strategically about this lucrative profession.”



At this event, students and young professionals can learn about the different types of jobs in the development field and network with practitioners to learn about their fundraising career path and the nonprofit organizations they support. The program will also feature tips for getting started, including information about apprenticeship and volunteer opportunities that can help prospects to gain valuable experience.



Although the event is targeted at college students and young professionals, anyone interested in the topic is invited to attend. The event will be held on Monday, February 10 from 5:30-7:30pm at Rhode Island College. A nominal fee of $5 is being charged and scholarships are available by sending an email to knevins@wfri.org with “scholarship request” in the memo line. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/careers-in-development-tickets-86699333039

