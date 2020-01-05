Basil & Bunny to launch plant-based food trailer in Rhode Island

Basil & Bunny recently announced that they will officially embark on an entirely plant-based food company in Rhode Island beginning with a food trailer.

They’re set to debut their menu at VegFest RI which will be held on Sunday, February 23rd from 11 am to 4 pm at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

“For years now I’ve been developing recipes for my Instagram and blog and testing them on friends and family,” said Lyslie Medeiros, Co-Founder and Executive Chef. “It had always been my dream to turn this passion into my career and after much love and support from my followers, the opportunity to make that dream a reality is coming true,” Medeiros continued.

Lyslie Medeiros has been a devoted vegan for over 5 years now and was a vegetarian for around 7 years prior to going vegan. She began developing recipes in her home kitchen after being frustrated with the lack of plant-based options near her not being both wholesome and nutritious. She set out to find a balance between an indulgent flavorful experience and nutrition while sharing her adventures along the way.

“I still craved foods like mac ‘n’ cheese, tacos, and cupcakes, but struggled to find anything that satisfied my cravings. So I started testing recipes at home to fill that void and shared my journey along the way. After years of my followers begging me to open a place of my own, I finally found the right opportunity to do so,” Medeiros said.

Basil & Bunny says their menu will be entirely plant-based of course with a mix of wholesome bowls, sweet treats, and other savory bites. “Think simple, seasonal, comfort food with a multi-cultural twist featuring customizable and craveable dishes all made in house from scratch,” they say.

On February 23rd, VegFest patrons will indulge in loaded tater tots with toppings such as sweet potato chipotle chili, pineapple BBQ jackfruit, and cashew queso. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the homemade blueberry pop-tarts that have been taking Instagram by storm.

Basil & Bunny has been working with Hope & Main in Warren for the past couple of months on finalizing recipes, sourcing local ingredients, and all the other details to get up and running. All ingredients will be sourced directly from local farms and artisanal purveyors with the majority of their menu items being made in house from scratch.

Basil & Bunny will offer convenient, delicious, more sustainable, plant-based food solutions that inspire people to make more conscious food decisions. The affordability and availability of fresh, quality ingredients make them accessible to everyone. Basil & Bunny’s menu promises to not only be wholesome and filling but will also be craveable and mouthwatering as well. It’s wholesome comfort for everyone.

For more info on Basil & Bunny, visit https://basilandbunny.com/