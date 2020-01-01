Photo Gallery: New Year’s Eve with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

After catching New Orleans-based funk-rock act Trombone Shorty at the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival in recent years, we make sure not to miss a performance of their’s if they are within driving distance.

That’s exactly the scenario of this photo gallery when Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with support of the North Mississipi Allstars and Devon Gifillian, played on New Year’s Eve at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Gary Alpert of Deafboy Photography was there to capture the show for What’s Up Rhode Island and What’s Up Newp.