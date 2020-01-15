Six Picks Events: The Best in Local Events This Weekend (Jan. 17-20)

One way to get through the dark days of winter is by yucking it up at a local comedy show. “Six Picks” highlights a couple of big names around town this weekend as well as a local venue that will keep you laughing all year long.



Gary Gulman Friday at Foxwoods (Ledyard)



Comedian Gary Gulman was a finalist on the NBC reality-talent show Last Comic Standing in its second and third seasons. He released his first CD, Conversations With Inanimate Objects in 2005, and his first television special Gary Gulman: Boyish Man the following year. Since then, he has released two other comedy albums and three other comedy specials, including 2019’s The Great Depresh on HBO. Details on Friday’s show here.



Paula Poundstone Saturday at The Vets (Providence)



Paula Poundstone is a humorist, author and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn’t collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR’s #1 show, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, Paula hosts the popular Maximum Fun podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. Paula has had numerous TV appearances and stand-up specials from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly and Late Show with David Letterman. Details here.



Jackie Fabulous All Weekend at Comedy Connection (East Providence)

America’s Got Talent star Jackie Fabulous is a gut-busting, writer, producer, speaker, and headlining comedian who uses comedy to simultaneously entertain, encourage and empower audiences. Having survived her fair share of loves, tragedies, lessons and embarrassing moments, Jackie channels all of that energy into hilarious sets and inspiring keynotes. More than just a funny lady, she is on a mission to inspire and empower women all over the world to “Find The Funny In Their Flaws.” Details here.

Shen Yun Sat. and Sun. at PPAC (Providence)

Shen Yun brings fascinating stories from 5,000 years of Chinese culture told through the vivid athleticism and deep expressiveness of classical Chinese dance, one of the most demanding art forms in the world. A groundbreaking East-West orchestra captures the spirit of ancient China. Grand animated backdrops place the audience right inside the action. Details here.

Mixed Magic Theatre Tribute to MLK All Weekend (N. Providence)

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday and Black History Month, Mixed Magic Theatre will present dramatic interpretations of two of King’s most important works. Letter From a Birmingham City Jail is equal parts blistering and compassionate, this seminal text of the Civil Rights Movement is a look into the soul of a man and a country, and is as relevant today as it was when it was written in 1963. Beyond Vietnam recounts King’s famous speech at the Riverside Church in Harlem where he broke his silence about the war in Vietnam.Details here.

Assia Ahhatt Friday at Park Theatre (Cranston)

A music genius, Assia started with nothing but a violin and rose from the ashes of her childhood home in the war-torn country of Ukraine to be a world-class musician. Although she is classically trained, Assia’s heart is in modern ballads. In this extravaganza featuring some of the artist’s favorite songs, Assia shows off her skills woven into a brilliant tapestry with a full orchestra, background dancers, singers and PBS music sensation, Ethan Bortnick. Details here.