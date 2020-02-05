Save The Bay opens registration for statewide BayCamps

Become A What’s Up Rhode Island Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local and independent journalism.

Registration for Rhode Island’s only week-long, Narragansett Bay-based summer camp is now open!

Save The Bay’s BayCamps invite young explorers in grades K-12 to spend their summers along Rhode Island’s coast, learning about local waters, species and habitats, as well as the environmental and marine sciences. With camps located in Providence, Newport, Wickford, Westerly and Bristol, Save The Bay offers summertime opportunities for every adventurous child and teen. Early bird discounts are available to all families who complete their BayCamp registrations before March 15.

“Nothing compares to the experience of exploring Narragansett Bay in summer,” said Save The Bay Director of Education, Bridget Prescott in a statement. “Our campers spend their time with us finding little treasures along the shoreline, getting knee-deep in marsh mud and swimming in parts of the Bay that they may not have previously known about. In the end, they leave BayCamp with new memories, new friends, and a new, unique connection to our local waters—it’s an experience that’s hard to come by elsewhere.”

Save The Bay offers four BayCamp programs, each catering to a different age group. While experiences and activities vary from camp to camp, every program offers its campers a unique opportunity to explore shorelines and learn about the region’s natural resources and wildlife, how to protect them, and how to contribute to a healthy ecosystem.

“Every BayCamper discovers a new appreciation for Narragansett Bay through hands-on experiences and exploration, whether they’re swimming at Rome Point, searching for animals on Easton’s Beach, or seining for fish and crabs at Potter Cove,” said Save The Bay Public Program Manager, Jennifer Kelly in a statement.

Save The Bay’s four camp programs cater to campers who have completed grades K-12. Junior BayCamp, for those who have completed grades K-1, is offered as a half- or full-day camp in both Newport and Providence. BayCamp, for campers who’ve completed grades 2-4, takes place in Providence, Newport, Wickford and Bristol, with a special program for grades 2-5 in Westerly. Shipboard Camp—in Providence, Newport, Wickford and Bristol—is offered to those who have completed grades 5-7; and High School Camp, for campers who have completed grades 8-12, is offered in Providence.

Save The Bay offers additional camps in partnership with Edgewood Sailing School and Providence Community Boating Center for ages 7-13 and 12-16 respectively, providing additional opportunities to get out on the water and make the most out of summer.

Families who register for BayCamp before March 15 will save $25 on their registration fee, usually $300/week for a full-day camp and $175/week for a half-day camp. This discount also applies to Save The Bay members who already register at reduced member rates of $285/week for a full-day camp and $160/week for a half-day camp.

Those interested in registering a child for BayCamp, or learning more about camp opportunities, can do so by visiting savebay.org/camp. Questions can be directed to Jennifer Kelly at 401-272-3540 x103 or education@savebay.org. Those interested in registering for camp with Edgewood Sailing School should visit edgewoodsailing.org for more information.