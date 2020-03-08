What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Onward”

In the world of family-friendly entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios looms very large. A remarkable run of success from the mid-‘90s through the 2000s made their little hopping lamp synonymous with quality; 10 of their 22 films have won the Oscar for “Best Animated Feature,” and they’ve even made their way into the Best Picture conversation. Twice. Though they aren’t quite the automatic hit-factory they once were, the expectation to reach new heights and break new ground remains attached to the Pixar name. When you walk into the theater to see their latest work, you can’t help but hope it’s their next instant classic.

As their first non-sequel since Coco in 2017, Onward certainly has hopes running high. Set in a magical world that has forgotten its roots and progressed to its suburban stage, the story follows two elves, timid high schooler Ian (Tom Holland) and his history (i.e. fantasy) RPG-obsessed older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), who discover their long-deceased father wrote a spell that can bring him back for 24 hours. When the magic goes wrong and only materializes him from the waist down, the two brothers must embark on a quest to complete the spell before time runs out and Ian misses his only chance to meet the father he never knew.

With the core relationships emerging from writer-director Dan Scanlon’s own life, Onward’s heart is certainly in the right place, and its depiction of brotherhood is moving. It’s possible that this is enough to deem it a worthy entry into the Pixar canon, especially for those that relate more personally to its scenario, but I expect most adult viewers will notice the lack of that special something they were hoping for. The storytelling (Ian’s arc in particular) is conventional and the worldbuilding thin, giving the film an overall lack of depth that its more emotional moments only expose. The animation, though good as always, lacks those “wow” moments that leave you in awe of the craftsmanship. When a friend asked me for my favorite character, I struggled to answer, and not from being overwhelmed with choice.

This is not to say that Onward is bad— quite the contrary. It is solidly constructed and possesses a fine sense of humor, carried forward by Holland and Pratt’s obvious rapport. Some sequences stand out, especially one involving Barley’s beloved van, Guinevere (my eventual response to the favorite-character question). The story’s central lesson of self-actualization is a valuable one. Children will find plenty to love and learn from, and adults will enjoy themselves. Onward is a good film. By most standards, probably better than good. Just not by Pixar’s.

Also, I feel I would be failing in my expectation-managing duties as a critic if I did not address the short. Pixar has a tradition of preceding their theatrical releases with one of their short films, small encapsulations of the studio’s signature magic that are often beloved in their own right. However, to commemorate its recent acquisition by Disney, Onward is accompanied by a short from The Simpsons instead. To echo my earlier comments, the short is not bad, but in the shadow of what came before, it’s inevitably a bit of a let-down.