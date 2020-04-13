HealthSource RI extends health coverage special enrollment period

HealthSource RI today announced that they have extended the limited-time Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that was established following Governor Raimondo’s State of Emergency declaration in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This SEP provides an opportunity for uninsured Rhode Islanders to purchase coverage through April 30, 2020. Coverage will begin on the first of the month following the application.

Rhode Islanders who wish to obtain coverage can do so by visiting www.HealthSourceRI.com and enrolling online, or by contacting the HealthSource RI call center Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm at 1-855-840-4774. When completing the online enrollment form, Rhode Islanders should select the “other” SEP event and indicate COVID-19 or coronavirus as the explanation. Once approved, customers will need to choose a plan and pay for their first month of coverage.

In addition to the COVID-19 related SEP, HealthSource RI offers a year-round Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Rhode Islanders who experience qualifying life changes, such as losing employer-sponsored health coverage, getting married, turning 26 and transitioning off a parent’s insurance, having a baby, or moving to RI. These Special Enrollment Periods are available for a sixty-day period after the qualifying life event has taken place. For Rhode Islanders who are experiencing a change in employment status and a loss of coverage, plans through HealthSource RI may be more affordable than COBRA coverage or other options because financial assistance is available. Rhode Islanders can enroll before their employer coverage ends to avoid a gap in coverage.

“HealthSource RI is here to help Rhode Islanders enroll in high quality, affordable health coverage, and we want everyone to know that if they are without coverage, now is the time get it,” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang in an announcement. “If you are not currently covered, you have two more weeks to enroll through the COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period. If you are losing the health coverage you have through your job, please call us. We can help you get covered and many people are eligible for help that brings down the cost of coverage. It is now more important than ever to sign up and stay covered.”