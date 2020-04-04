Here’s What a COVID-19 Test Looks Like

Note: The following account was written by Annie Kennedy, who was tested yesterday for Coronavirus.

I first realized something was wrong on March 20th. As my face burned up and my energy plummeted, I dusted off my thermometer and reached 100.7, seriously high for my naturally low body temp. Knowing fever was a nearly universal symptom of COVID-19, I called my doctor, who grilled me on two things: whether I recently traveled to a coronavirus-hit area or whether I’d been in contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19. No and no, I reported. “I’m sorry,” she said, sounding as if she meant it, “but Rhode Island just doesn’t have enough tests.” Tylenol, hydration, isolation and rest was prescribed, with me promising to seek immediate attention if I had trouble breathing. Otherwise, her hands were tied.

On April 2nd I earned a second doctor callback. It was my 14th day in a row of fevers that had topped 102 degrees at times, paired with headaches, fatigue, some nausea, and some coughing – but no sore throat or wet lungs to mark me as high-risk. Still, the media reported that Rhode Island would finally test 1,000 people a day at sites based out of URI, RIC and CCRI, so my chances of getting tested were better. The doctor still sounded doubtful about getting authorization but asked me to hold tight. A couple hours later, her office called; I was in. “Do I need to bring anything?” I asked, and was told, no, they would take care of paperwork. I snagged a slot the next morning.

The campus where I’d once earned a master’s degree was now a somber sight: dozens of camouflaged National Guard soldiers grouped, looking miserable in the driving rain and wind, directing grim-faced drivers. We’d all been instructed to report alone, wearing masks if we had them, and solitary cars lined up, snaking slowly among cones, as if at a funeral.

- Advertisement -

Electronic signs ordered people to keep their windows rolled up at all times and to hold up their ID to the window at each checkpoint. My doctor’s office had somehow failed to send my paperwork, so there was a tense scene when they couldn’t find me in the system. I was stuck waiting in a holding lot, along with several other cars, for 45 minutes while that was sorted out. Our windows fogged up from sitting there breathing in an enclosed space on a wet day.

Eventually one woman cracked open her window to let in some air. She was parked away from any other cars or people, but the way two guards ran up shouting “Ma’am, you need to close that window RIGHT NOW, ma’am” was akin to ordering her to put down a gun or a bomb. It made me feel like all of us unwell, nervous drivers were dangerous weapons…And the sad thing is, we might be.

After finally getting clearance there were more checkpoints, more reading of my details into walkie-talkies. Guards tucked paperwork and a biohazard container on my windshield at one checkpoint, which meant having to snake between cones and guards and merging lanes of cars the rest of the way without being able to use my wipers to see clearly. It was a slow, tense parade of vehicles to the final checkpoint, the largest tent of all, held in place against the weather by dozens of big cement blocks that must have taken the guardsmen all morning to set up.

The swab, conducted by someone in the most thorough biohazard outfit I’d ever seen, took all of two anticlimactic seconds. The stick went up so far I swear it tickled my brain—not painful at all, but decidedly not comfortable, either. I’m sure I made a heck of a face at the sensation, and he said, “I know, it feels weird” apologetically before nodding me forward. Six or seven more guards helped point me toward various exit signs between the hundreds of traffic cones, winding my way back out of this strange scene.

If you need to get tested, bring a smartphone or notepad in case you need to capture the fax number that a guard will hold up to your window—avoiding any speaking—for your doctor to send missing paperwork. Have your photo ID. Be respectful of guards keeping order. And maybe pop in a soothing soundtrack to counteract the glumness of a military environment in a place where thousands of students once tossed motorboards, looking ahead to a bright future.