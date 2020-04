This morning, the Newport Folk Festival released a video tribute and full audio set from John Prine’s 2017 appearance in Newport. The post includes Prine’s set with guests Roger Waters, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price, Justin Vernon and Lucius.

The memorable set list covers Prine favorites “Angel From Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” and “In Spite of Ourselves,” where he duets with Margo Price. Click here to view and listen.